Amarinder Singh undergoes surgery in London

By IANS | Published: June 25, 2022 08:30 PM 2022-06-25T20:30:04+5:30 2022-06-25T20:45:06+5:30
Chandigarh, June 25 Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.
According to his wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him, the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital.
He will be discharged on Monday, she said.
