Amarinder Singh undergoes surgery in London

Chandigarh, June 25 Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh underwent a successful spinal surgery in a London hospital on Saturday.

According to his wife Preneet Kaur, who is with him, the surgery was successful and he was shifted to a private room in the hospital.

He will be discharged on Monday, she said.

