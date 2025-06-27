Andhra CM invites Baba Ramdev to promote wellness tourism

Amaravati, June 27 Declaring that Andhra Pradesh will be the wellness and happiness destination of the future, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday invited Yoga guru Baba Ramdev as a spiritual guide to promote wellness tourism in the state and requested him to take on an advisory role.

CM Naidu was speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Conclave Tech AI 2.0, which was attended by Baba Ramdev.

Addressing a gathering of industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, the Chief Minister unveiled an ambitious vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in tourism.

Baba Ramdev lauded Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, stating: “Just as the world embraces yoga through us, they can learn transformative governance from CM Chandrababu Naidu.”

He called for the development of Horsley Hills as an international wellness destination integrating yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy. He announced plans to set up Patanjali wellness centers across the state and suggested promoting scenic locations as premium wedding venues, celebrating Indian traditions.

The Chief Minister responded by promising full support, including an airport at Madanapalle, to boost wellness tourism.

Naidu described tourism as the engine of future growth and emphasized its central role in driving economic transformation, employment generation, and cultural promotion.

“Globally, one in every ten jobs is from tourism,” the CM noted. He emphasized the sector’s potential to create eight jobs for every ₹1 lakh invested, more than IT, manufacturing, or agriculture. He shared plans to grow the sector’s employment share from 12% to 15%, and increase its contribution to GSDP from Rs 74,000 crore to Rs 2,40,000 crore by 2029.

The Chief Minister presented the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024–29 as a game changer. Tourism has now been granted industry status across segments, with incentives like 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, electricity duty reimbursement for five years, SGST reimbursements for up to 15 years, and fast-tracked clearances under the “Speed of Doing Business” initiative.

Chief Minister Naidu spoke about the inclusive Homestay Policy, with a target of 10,000 plus homestays across tribal, rural, coastal, and heritage regions. “From 19,500 rooms today, we aim to scale up to 50,000 rooms by 2029,” he said.

He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh has the best temples and 21 of them generate wealth. From ancient cities and a 1,000 km coastline to forest reserves and riverine systems like the Godavari and Krishna, he outlined the state's natural and spiritual assets.

He told the conclave that that the government is developing 7 anchor hubs at Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati, and over 25 thematic circuits, including 10 temple circuits, 5 coastal, 4 river routes, 2 cruises, 2 Buddhist, and 3 eco-tourism trails.

On the occasion, the CM launched Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Digital Calendar, along with a new brochure, strategy paper, and annual tourism event schedule. The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) signed MoUs worth Rs 10,329 crore in his presence.

CM Chandrababu Naidu flagged off the state's Caravan Tourism initiative, offering modern, mobile travel solutions for families and groups. This innovative model is designed to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations, create jobs, and support sustainable regional development.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST) across all four sectors it has contributed to, particularly in tourism, and expressed confidence in its ability to deliver impactful results.

The Chief Minister invited Gayatri, a cancer survivor, to share her personal experience with yoga. Diagnosed earlier with malignant cancer, Gayatri credited yoga with helping her recover and become cancer-free. She had traveled from Australia to India to seek treatment.

The CM applauded her courage and story, stating it highlights the power of natural healing methods. "Yoga must be central to our wellness journey," he said.

