Andhra man ends life after testing positive for Covid

Amaravati, Jan 19 A youth committed suicide after testing positive for Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, police said.

The man jumped to death from the fourth floor of a building on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in Kuppam town.

According to police Vijay Achari (30) had consumed pesticides in an alleged suicide bid on Tuesday night due to some family problems. Family members rushed him to a private hospital, where he was tested for Covid-19.

After the test result showed him to be infected, the man jumped from the fourth floor of the building after smashing window panes. He died on the spot.

Police quoted Achari's family members as saying that he was upset after testing positive. A police officer said they registered a case and took up the investigation.

Police were also probing the reason for the man's earlier suicide bid.

Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana witnessed several incidents of suicide due to fear of Covid during last two years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor