Andhra Pradesh CM concerned over deaths due to diarrhoea

Amaravati, Oct 16 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district during the past two days.

The Chief Minister, at a meeting with officials, reviewed the situation arising out of five deaths at Gurla mandal headquarters.

He enquired about the prevailing situation in the area and sought the details from the officials of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chandrababu Naidu also enquired about the details of how the treatment is being provided to those who are suffering from the problem and the sanitary works being taken up in the village.

Four deaths were reported in a single day on Tuesday due to co-morbid conditions arising after an outbreak of diarrhoea. Another 103 people suffering from diarrhoea were undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Tondrangi Ramayamma, 60, who passed away at home, Sarika Pentaiah, 65, who succumbed while being transported to the Vizianagaram hospital, Kalishetty Seethamma, 45, who died while being shifted to KGH Hospital at Visakhapatnam, and Gummadi Paidamma, 50, who died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vizianagaram.

Earlier, a person succumbed on Monday.

With the deaths reported on Tuesday, the number of casualties rose to five.

Health officials said the deaths were not directly caused by diarrhoea but were linked to underlying health issues including septic shock, acute diabetes, cardiac arrest, bronchial asthma, and kidney failure. According to district medical and health officer Bhaskar, all 103 patients have stabilised now.

The Medical and Health Department has set up a medical camp, staffed by 40 personnel, including 10 doctors to provide necessary care. Most of the patients are women and children. Some Asha workers, who were treating the patients, were also infected.

MLA Kala Venkatrao called on the patients at a hospital in Gurla. He spoke to officials and gathered details about the condition of the patients. The MLA also directed local officials to ensure sanitation and supply of safe drinking water.

