Anthrax detected in dead wild pigs in Kerala's Athirapally

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 Following the detection of anthrax in wild pigs, which were found dead in Athirapally in Kerala's Trissur district, the authorities have decided to ensure that all proper protocols are observed in the area.

It was the local legislator Sanish Kumar Joseph who brought this to the notice of the higher authorities and thereafter it has been decided to ensure that all domestic animals in the locality are vaccinated.

The health department has decided to conduct an awareness camp in the locality and will take appropriate medical attention against all those who have come in contact with the disposal of the anthrax-affected wild pigs.

Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium. It mainly affects animals.

Humans can become infected through contact with an infected animal or by inhaling spores.

The state ministries of health and animal husbandry are working jointly to see all the steps are taken to ease the concerns of the local population.

