Are Your Bones Getting Weak Early? Follow These 5 Tips to Keep Them Strong
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 14, 2025 10:00 IST2025-10-14T10:00:17+5:302025-10-14T10:00:44+5:30
As we age, we start to experience pain and according to our recent lifestyle it is safe to say that there is no connection between aging and pain. Because just as diseases like BP, heart disease, and diabetes are occurring at a young age, bone pain is also occurring at a young age. When bones become brittle, old age becomes difficult.
Even getting up and sitting down becomes difficult. Walking and moving around stops and there is also a risk of fractures. If we want to avoid all this, our bones should remain strong and for this, some things should be done regularly from a very young age.
5 important things to keep bones strong
Experts have shared information on doctoramirkhan on Instagram about what things should be done carefully if we want to maintain bone health. Let's see what those 5 things are exactly.
- Weight lifting exercises should be done regularly. This creates pressure on the bones as needed and makes the bones strong and sturdy. Apart from this, some exercises like running, jogging, cycling, swimming should also be done for 20 to 25 minutes every day.
- Increase the amount of calcium in your diet. Calcium deficiency in the body is an important reason behind brittle bones or the increase in incidences of fractures with increasing age. Therefore, include calcium-rich foods like milk, yogurt, green leafy vegetables, and broccoli in your diet regularly.
- Like calcium, the body also needs adequate amounts of vitamin D. Because vitamin D is necessary for the body to absorb calcium. If vitamin D is insufficient, the body does not get the proper benefits of calcium-rich foods. You can also take vitamin D supplements after consulting an expert.
- To maintain the health of bones and muscles, it is also very important to have sufficient protein in the body. Therefore, eat more protein-rich foods. Most vegetarians have a deficiency of protein in their bodies. To keep bones strong, you should also increase the protein in the body.
- Smoking and drinking habits also have a bad effect on your bones. Therefore, it is best to avoid these habits as much as possible. In the case of women, the rate of bone fragility also increases during menopause. That is why they should also take a little more care of themselves during this period and increase the intake of the above-mentioned foods.