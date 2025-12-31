Army Hospital R&R performs India’s 1st 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that the Ophthalmology Department at the Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) has successfully performed India’s first-ever 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, combining advanced imaging with minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

Conducted with the new stand-mounted Spectralis system and a state-of-the-art 3D operating microscope, this pioneering procedure places the Armed Forces Medical Services at the forefront of global ophthalmic care in a landmark achievement for Indian medicine, the ministry said in a statement.

As the first-of-its-kind in the country, the integration of 3D Flex Aqueous Angiography with iStent, a Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery sets a new benchmark in glaucoma care, ensuring enhanced intraoperative imaging, and better long-term results.

For the Armed Forces community, it represents not only a medical milestone but also a strategic leap in safeguarding vision and operational readiness.

Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness, has long challenged clinicians with its silent progression.

This breakthrough offers unprecedented real-time visualisation of aqueous outflow pathways, enabling surgeons to deliver precise, targeted interventions and significantly improve patient outcomes.

In August this year, AHRR became the first government institute in India and the second in South Asia to perform Robotic Custom Laser Cataract Surgery using the state-of-the-art ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

The achievement marked the Ophthalmology Department’s successful entry into the frontier of robotic, bladeless, and computer-guided eye surgery with its first-ever Femto-second Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery (FLACS).

The integration of this cutting-edge technology at AHRR underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to delivering the most advanced, safe, and effective healthcare for its personnel and their families, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor