Around 100 cases of Monkeypox virus reported in Europe, which may accelerate warns WHO

Around nine European countries have been affected by the monkeypox virus, including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. Talking about the same, WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said "I am concerned that transmission could accelerate as we reach the summer season, with mass gatherings, festivals, and parties."

"Except one recent case, none of the recent cases has any relevant travel history to locations where monkeypox is endemic" he added. Nearly 100 cases of Monkeypox are confirmed in Europe. On Friday, 24 more cases were reported in Spain.

According to Asianet News, the WHO stated that the Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that generally occurs in forested areas of Central and West Africa, it belongs to the orthopoxvirus family. According to the World Health Organization, "By droplet exposure via inhaled big droplets and contact with infected skin sores or contaminated items, the transmission usually occurs." Monkeypox takes 6 to 13 days to incubate, although it can take 5 to 21 days. "The condition is frequently self-limiting, with symptoms usually resolving spontaneously within 14 to 21 days."