Around 1/3rd kids among 107 new Covid cases in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar

New Delhi, April 19 A total of 33 children below the age of 18 figure among the 107 new Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours.

"Of the 107 new cases, 33 are children who have tested positive for COVID-19," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

With the new 107 fresh reported cases, the total number of positive cases have risen to 99,154 in the district, according to the official data.

However, total 32 patients have also recovered in the same period. With the new recoveries, the number of total cured stands at 98,253 so far.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 411, while the death count in the district stands at 490 till date.

Amid the sudden spike in the Covid cases, wearing the mask in the district has been made mandatory. The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday made the mask wearing compulsory at public places in six NCR districts and in the capital Lucknow.

Masks have been made mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow.

