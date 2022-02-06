At 1.07L, India reports 16% drop in new Covid cases

New Delhi, Feb 6 India on Sunday reported 1,07,474 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, 16 per cent lower than the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.

A total of 865 new deaths were also reported taking the toll to 5,01,979.

The active caseload has reported a marginal decline at 12,25,011 which constitutes 2.90 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,13,246 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,04,61,148. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.91 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 14,48,513 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.01 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 10.20 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.42 per cent.

With the administration of over 45 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 169.46 crore as of Sunday morning.

More than 11.83 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

