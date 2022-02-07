At 1,151, Delhi reports 18% lower fresh Covid cases

New Delhi, Feb 7 Delhi on Monday registered 1,151 fresh Covid cases, 18 per cent lower against 1,410 cases reported on previous day, as well as 15 new deaths, as per the Health Department bulletin.

The Covid positivity rate stands at 2.62 per cent, while the number of active cases has come down to 7,885. With Covid recovery rate climbing at 98.16 per cent, the active cases rate stands at 0.42 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.41 per cent.

With 2,120 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,11,201. A total of 5,715 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

The fresh Covid infections have pushed the tally to 18,45,084 and the death toll to 25,998.

The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 28,998 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,991 new tests 39,394 RT-PCR and 4,597 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,52,97,670.

Out of 15,532 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 3,619 were first doses and 10,868 second doses. Meanwhile, 1,045 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,99,63,854 according to the health bulletin.

