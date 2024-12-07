Bariatric Surgery: A Better Solution in the Age of Anti-Obesity Medications- Dr. Harsh Sheth

By Impact Desk | Published: December 7, 2024 04:04 PM

ir="ltr">The growing focus on obesity as a significant health challenge has led to the development of multiple treatment options, including anti-obesity medications (AOMs) and bariatric surgery. While AOMs offer a non-invasive, short-term solution for weight management, they often fail to address the chronic nature of obesity and are generally not effective in maintaining long-term weight loss. Bariatric surgery, on the other hand, provides a transformative solution that not only leads to significant weight loss but also improves long-term health outcomes. As a leading expert in bariatric surgery, Dr. Harsh Sheth explains why bariatric surgery continues to be the most effective and sustainable option for individuals battling severe obesity.

For those struggling with obesity, anti-obesity medications (AOMs) may result in initial weight loss; however, their effects are typically modest and temporary. Once the medication is discontinued, weight regain is common, and the underlying hormonal and metabolic imbalances that contribute to obesity remain unaddressed. While medications may help control hunger or reduce fat absorption, they do not provide the comprehensive, long-term solutions offered by bariatric surgery, which is designed to make permanent changes to the digestive system. In contrast, bariatric surgery can lead to significant, lasting weight loss and improved metabolic function by addressing the physiological and hormonal aspects of obesity.

Dr. Harsh Sheth, a leading bariatric surgeon in Mumbai emphasizes the benefits of bariatric surgery and far-reaching benefits that medications cannot match. Procedures like sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and mini-gastric bypass work by reducing stomach size or altering the way food is processed, resulting in permanent changes that support sustained weight loss. More importantly, bariatric surgery has been shown to dramatically improve or even resolve obesity-related comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, and heart disease—health conditions that medications alone struggle to manage effectively.

While anti-obesity medications may be appropriate for some individuals, especially those with a BMI of 30-35, bariatric surgery is generally recommended for patients with severe obesity (BMI over 40) or those who have failed to lose weight through lifestyle changes. Bariatric surgery is also an essential treatment for those suffering from significant obesity-related health conditions. The procedure's ability to deliver rapid, substantial weight loss results in dramatic health improvements that medications cannot provide. Many patients experience reduced dependence on medications for conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure after surgery.

Dr. Sheth explains that bariatric surgery not only helps patients lose weight but also results in long-term metabolic improvements that go beyond the superficial benefits of medications. For example, bariatric surgery leads to hormonal changes that suppress appetite, increase satiety, and improve the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels—changes that cannot be achieved by medications alone. “Bariatric surgery is a life-changing intervention that provides patients with more than just a way to lose weight. It offers a permanent solution to obesity and its associated health risks,” he says.

The benefits of bariatric surgery extend beyond weight loss. Most patients report improvements in their quality of life and self-esteem, with many experiencing increased energy levels, improved mobility, and a renewed sense of confidence. This psychological boost, combined with physical health improvements, makes bariatric surgery a holistic treatment option that addresses both the mental and physical challenges of obesity.

Moreover, bariatric surgery is not just about cosmetic improvements. Dr. Sheth emphasizes that it is a proven, evidence-based procedure that has been extensively researched and shown to have long-lasting benefits. Unlike medications, which often require ongoing prescriptions and can have undesirable side effects, bariatric surgery provides a one-time intervention that offers long-term health advantages. The procedure's success is supported by extensive clinical data and is a highly reliable option for patients who are committed to making permanent changes in their lives.

In terms of the procedure itself, laparoscopic and robotic techniques have revolutionized bariatric surgery, making it safer, less invasive, and faster to recover from. Dr. Sheth performs surgeries with minimal incisions, resulting in less pain, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. Most patients can resume normal activities within a few weeks, making bariatric surgery an attractive option for those who are reluctant to undergo traditional, open surgery.

Bariatric surgery is a life-transforming procedure, but it is also a decision that requires careful consideration. As Dr. Sheth notes, it is crucial that patients understand both the benefits and risks before proceeding. “Bariatric surgery is not just a quick fix—it is a lifelong commitment to healthier living,” he advises. The process includes pre-surgical counseling, comprehensive evaluation, and post-surgical support to ensure patients are successful in their weight loss journey and able to maintain their results for the long term.

In conclusion, while anti-obesity medications may be helpful for some individuals, bariatric surgery remains the most effective, sustainable solution for severe obesity. Dr. Harsh Sheth, as one of the best bariatric surgeons in Mumbai, continues to help patients achieve lasting health transformations through innovative surgical techniques and compassionate care. Bariatric surgery is a proven, evidence-based treatment that provides permanent weight loss and significant improvements in overall health, making it the best choice for those struggling with obesity.

