Benefits of Drinking Cold Milk: When and How It Helps Acidity, Digestion, and Overall Health

Including cold milk in your daily diet can be beneficial, especially for those suffering from acidity. In summer, cold milk instantly refreshes the body, but when consumed at the right time and in the right way, it also proves beneficial for health. Cold milk is considered to be cooling, nutritious, and provides relief from certain ailments. Drinking cold milk helps reduce body heat. Especially in conditions like burning sensations due to heat, or constant thirst, cold milk provides a cooling effect.

This calms the body and makes one feel refreshed. In winter, the midday sun can be harsh. Other cold drinks can cause a sore throat. Therefore, drinking cold milk is beneficial. From a digestive perspective, cold milk can provide some relief to those suffering from acidity, heartburn, or acid reflux, as it helps reduce stomach irritation. Cold milk is rich in calcium, protein, vitamin B12, and other nutrients. This helps in keeping bones and teeth strong. Milk is beneficial for maintaining bone health in young children, teenagers, and growing individuals. Drinking cold milk provides quick energy to the body and reduces fatigue, which is why some people prefer to drink cold milk after exercise or a long day's work.

Drinking cold milk also has a calming effect on the brain. Some people feel a sense of calm and reduced irritability after drinking cold milk. Therefore, cold milk can be helpful during stressful times or when feeling restless due to heat. Also, if someone has trouble sleeping at night, a small amount of milk can help induce sleep, but it shouldn't be too cold; it should be at room temperature.

Knowing when to drink cold milk is also important. Drinking very cold milk on an empty stomach in the morning doesn't suit everyone. Those with weak digestion, who suffer from phlegm-related issues, or who are prone to colds and coughs, should avoid very cold milk in the morning or at night. Drinking cold milk in the afternoon or evening, after the body has warmed up, is considered more appropriate. In the summer, it's better to wait a while after coming in from outside before drinking cold milk, as this makes it more agreeable to the body.