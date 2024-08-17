Bengal govt transfers 42 doctors amidst RG Kar movement

Kolkata, Aug 17 The West Bengal government on Saturday ordered the transfer of 42 doctors amid the ongoing RG Kar movement

After the government notification regarding the transfers from the Health Department dated August 15 surfaced, the medical fraternity and opposition parties claimed that the transfer of many doctors at one go is a reflection of the state government’s vindictive attitude.

They said these 42 doctors have been penalised for joining the movement spearheaded by the medical students and junior doctors.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) also strongly condemned the transfer and claimed that it was an unjust transfer of doctors who supported the protest by medical students and junior doctors.

“These punitive measures will not silence our demands for justice and security. We stand united and resolute in our fight,” said UDFA.

BJP’s National Spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla said that 42 doctors were transferred by the Trinamool government after they raised their voices for justice in the doctor rape and murder incident.

He also alleged that Kolkata Police is threatening people for speaking against the incident on social media.

“Everyone across the country is outraged and demanding only one thing that the victim must get justice. However, instead of justice, the agenda of the Trinamool government has to save the rapist. They don’t to save the daughter. Trinamool doesn't mean Trinamool Congress, it is 'Taliban Mujhe Chahiye,” Poonawalla wrote on X.

However, Trinamool Congress leaders including the Minister of State for Health Department Chandrima Bhattacharya refused to give comments on the transfer of the doctors.

