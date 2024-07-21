Bengaluru’s Ramaiah Memorial Hospital Collaborates with New York’s Mount Sinai To Enhance Healthcare Standards

The city's Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH) has collaborated with the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System to upgrade its healthcare services. RMH-Mount Sinai Hospital, New York uniting their collective expertise to orchestrate a new era of medical care. The collaboration will be for 10 years and concentrate on infrastructure, training, to advance clinical excellence and patient safety, quality of services, and further medical innovation and technology.

On this occasion Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundurao, doctors, and administrative staff of the hospitals with dignitaries were present.

Dr. Samin Sharma, Director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Institute at Mount Sinai said that the focus areas would be oncology, cardiology, urology, and neurosciences. He emphasized that raising the quality of services to international standards is a vital goal for this partnership. He said that Mount Sinai Health System has many international collaborations with China and Peru. This is the first such partnership in India. It will allow our trainees to come to India and showcase our global presence. At Mount Sinai, extensive early-stage clinical trials have been conducted. RMH has a center dedicated to research. We are looking at research as a prominent area. RMH can become a pivot center of these trials. Researchers at RMH can have access to the facilities at Mount Sinai. Video access also makes it convenient for the researchers here to learn about the practices followed at Mt. Sinai, he said. Dr. Sharma said there is a surge in AI adoption as the technologies become more refined. In villages, AI can become very beneficial in interventions.

Dr. Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mt. Sinai International said that with this pairing of these two renowned institutions, people will get the highest international standards of healthcare services. The agreement also includes a periodic review of Ramaiah’s complex clinical case by the two stakeholders' top clinical experts across various clinical specialties to assist Ramaiah in identifying the best treatment options for patients.