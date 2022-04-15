Better health facilities not limited to treatment of diseases, they also encourage social justice: PM

New Delhi, April 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that better health facilities are not limited only to the treatment of diseases, they also encourage social justice.

Modi was speaking after virtually dedicating the K. K. Patel Super Specialty Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat, to the nation.

"When cheap and best treatment is available to the poor, his faith in the system is strengthened. If they get freedom from the worry of the cost of treatment, they work hard to get out of poverty with more determination," he said.

The Prime Minister explained that in the past years, all the schemes of the health sector have been implemented with this thought behind them.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister appreciated that leaving the devastation caused by the earthquake behind, the people of Bhuj and Kutch are now writing a new destiny for this region with their hard work.

"Today many modern medical services exist in this area. In this series, Bhuj is getting a modern, super specialty hospital today," he said.

He informed that this hospital is the first charitable super specialty hospital of the region which will act as a guarantee of quality medical treatment for people of Kutch along with lakhs of soldiers, para military personnel and traders.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been instrumental in saving crores of rupees every year in the treatment of poor and middle class families along with Janaushadhi Yojana. Health and Wellness centres and campaigns such as the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Scheme are helping to make treatment accessible to all.

Modi mentioned that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission is expanding the facilities for the patients. Modern and critical healthcare infrastructure has been developed through the Ayushman Health Infrastructure Mission in the district and is being taken up to the block level.

The Prime Minister talked about the recent expansion of medical infrastructure and education in Gujarat.

He said today there are nine AIIMS, more than three dozen medical colleges, up from nine colleges earlier.

"Medical seats have increased from 1100 to 6000. Rajkot AIIMS has gone functional, and Civil Hospital Ahmedabad is getting a 1500-bed infrastructure for mother and child care," he informed. "Facilities for cardiology and dialysis have grown manifold," he said.

He asked the residents of Kutch to celebrate Yoga Day on a grand scale. He asked the Patel community to promote the Kutch festival abroad and increase the number of foreign tourists for it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor