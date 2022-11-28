India's first ever nasal Covid vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets approval
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 28, 2022 07:10 PM 2022-11-28T19:10:57+5:30 2022-11-28T19:12:29+5:30
iNCOVACC, the world's first intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech to receive both primary series and Heterologous booster approval, the Hyderedab-based company said on Monday. The needle free intranasal Covid vaccine has been cleared for restricted use in emergencies for those above the age of 18 years.
In a statement, Bharat Biotech said that the intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC had proven to be safe during clinical trials. The company said the vaccine was tested both as a primary dose and as a heterologous booster dose, but no efficacy data has been provided yet. iNCOVACC will become the first intranasal vaccine in the world."Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, and as heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered COVID vaccines in India," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.