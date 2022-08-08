Biden ends isolation after recovering from Covid rebound case

Washington, Aug 8 US President Joe Biden ended isolation after recovering from a Covid-19 rebound case.

Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus for a second consecutive day on Sunday, White House physician Kevin O'Connor wrote in the latest update, Xinhua news agency reported.

"He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," O'Connor added.

Biden, 79, travelled to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday morning. "I'm feeling good," he told reporters.

Fully vaccinated and twice boosted, Biden first tested positive for Covid-19 on July 21, leading to days of isolation and treatment at the White House before receiving negative test results.

He tested positive again on July 30 in a rebound case and had a mild cough but didn't resume treatment.

