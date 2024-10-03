Bilateral hip replacement surgery helps 65-year-old woman to walk after 2 years

New Delhi, Oct 3 A 65-year-old woman weighing just 23 kg has successfully undergone bilateral hip replacement surgery, enabling her to walk after two years of being bedridden, according to a private hospital here on Thursday.

“It is India’s low-weight bilateral hip replacement surgery on a 65-year-old woman weighing just 23 kg,” said CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, in a statement.

“She is the lightest person of this age in the country to undergo such a complex surgery,” it added.

Shubhangi Devi had been suffering severe pain for the past two years in both hips due to advanced age-related arthritis, rendering her unable to walk, and fully dependent on a wheelchair.

The doctors opted to proceed with Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) -- a surgical method that uses smaller incisions and advanced techniques that minimise tissue damage, resulting in less postoperative pain, faster recovery, and a quicker return to daily activities.

Devi underwent two surgeries -- first on the right hip and later on the left -- each carefully planned and completed within approximately one hour.

The surgery presented several challenges for the doctors. She had a high risk of bone fractures during the procedure due to her severely osteoporotic bones, which were brittle and soft with low calcium content. In addition, her small bone size made implant placement particularly difficult.

Despite the heightened risk of anaesthesia-related complications due to her advanced age, the medical team managed these risks effectively.

Post-surgery, the patient experienced a smooth recovery with no complications. She was able to walk with a walker the very next day and was discharged after six days with a comprehensive care plan.

“Regular follow-ups, proper diet, and physiotherapy are essential to ensure the longevity of the implants and overall health improvement. We are optimistic about Shubhangi Devi's complete recovery and her ability to lead a pain-free, independent life,” said Dr Ashwani Maichand, Director of Orthopaedics at the hospital.

