Bird Flu Alert: Pet Cats Can Transmit H5N1 Virus, Study Finds

A new study has raised concerns that pet cats could spread bird flu, which has been causing significant damage to US poultry farms for over two years. Published in Taylor & Francis magazine, the study indicates that cats are capable of transmitting one or two mutated strains of the virus to humans. The H5N1 strain of avian influenza, which has led to the deaths of more than 100 million birds, typically does not spread easily among humans. However, experts are urging caution. In April, after 10 cats died at a home in South Dakota, researchers discovered respiratory and nerve issues in the animals, prompting further investigation.

The virus detected in the cats was found to be similar to the one affecting animals on dairy farms approximately 80 km away. Feathers of birds were discovered near the cats' carcasses, indicating that the cats may have consumed wild birds that carried the virus.

Are Cats at Higher Risk of Bird Flu?

The study reveals that cats are more vulnerable to bird flu than other animals due to having two receptors that allow both bird flu viruses and seasonal flu to enter their systems easily. With flu season in full swing, concerns are growing that cats could be infected with both H5N1 and seasonal flu viruses simultaneously. As cats typically live in close proximity to humans, they pose a potential risk of spreading bird flu to people.

How Does the Virus Spread from Cats to Humans?

Research indicates that infected cats experience systemic infections, allowing the virus to spread through both their respiratory and digestive systems. This creates multiple potential routes for transmission to humans. While there is currently no evidence suggesting that cats directly transmit the H5N1 virus to humans, scientists have warned of the risks, urging caution. If such transmission were to occur, the situation could escalate rapidly.

