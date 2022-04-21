BMC's medico is new President of Mumbai Obstetrics & Gynecological Society

Mumbai, April 21 Dr Niranjan Chavan, of the BMC's LTM College and Sion Hospital, has taken over as the 69th President of the 88-year-old Mumbai Obstetrics & Gynecological Society (MOGS) for 2022-2023, at the country's first and biggest post-pandemic medical congregation held here, an official said on Thursday.

The election took place at the 88th AGM of MOGS simultaneously with the two-day MOGS HER-World Congress on Labour and Delivery held here.

The Congress event showcased the first-ever Artificial Intelligence-enabled live obstetrics delivery and cesarean section workshops attended by over 140 physically and over 1,400 online from all over the world with hands-on obstetric skills and drills workstations on mannequins from Norway.

The MOGS event ceremony was attended physically and virtually by Presidents or former presidents of FIGO France, Dublin, London, AOFOC Secretary-General, SAFOG President and President-elect, 2 FOGSI Presidents-elect, 16 ex-Presidents of the 88-year-old MOGS.

The International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (London) President Dr Jeanne Conry anointed Dr Chavan in a virtual appearance from the USA.

Interestingly, a guest of honour at the MOGS event was Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, who is remembered for the memorable scene in the film "3 Idiots" (2009) where an innovative vacuum-delivery with others like Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani, was performed.

"The theme of the hybrid Congress was 'Vision for HER - Heal her, Educate her and Respect her', focusing on various aspects of women's health and wellbeing with over 4,400 gynecologists, doctors and other medical professionals attending from over 130 countries," Dr Chavan told .

The experts also discussed application of AI in obstetrics, critical care, restricting episiotomies, Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy, recent trends in post-partum haemorrhage and arespectful maternal care', in view of the recent attacks on medical professionals, he added.

