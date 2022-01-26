Bulgaria sets new daily record of 12,399 Covid cases

Sofia, Jan 26 Bulgaria reported a record number of 12,399 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 903,676 so far, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The previous daily record of 11,181 new cases was reported on January 19, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 73 more Covid related deaths and 2,688 more recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 32,869 and 653,678, respectively.

The number of active Covid cases in Bulgaria surged to 2,17,129, a record high since the onset of the pandemic, and more than double since January 2 when the first Omicron cases was confirmed in the country.

At the same time, despite official efforts to persuade people to get vaccinated against Covid, only 10,667 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of administered vaccines to 4.11 million.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, only 28.7 per cent of Bulgaria's population has been fully vaccinated, ranking last in the European Union.

