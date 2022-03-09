Cabinet apprised of MoU signed between ICMR, Germany's DFG

New Delhi, March 9 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Wednesday apprised of an Mo) signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft e.V. (DFG), Germany about cooperation in scientific research and technological development.

The objectives of the MoU, signed in December last year, include cooperation in the field of medical sciences and research in areas including toxicology, neglected (tropical) disease, rare diseases and any other areas of mutual interest.

The cooperation in scientific research and technological development includes the joint funding of scientific research projects as well as the exchange of researchers, funding of joint seminars, symposia and workshops which would be of high scientific standard and beneficial to the advancement of science, an official release said.

