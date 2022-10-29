Canada confirms 21,810 new Covid cases in a week

Ottawa, Oct 29 Canada confirmed 21,810 new Covid-19 cases in the week ending October 22, according to health authorities.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total cases and deaths in the country now stood at 4,336,860 and 46,389, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the PHAC, the cumulative people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine was 83 per cent as of October 9.

However, those who had in the last six months completed the primary series or received a booster dose with a vaccine was only 17.2 per cent as of October 9.

The country's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said last week the PHAC was keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common sub-variants in the country.

Health Canada said previously vaccination continued to be one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from the infection.

