Canada eases on-arrival test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers

Ottawa, Feb 16 Canada is easing the on-arrival test requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers starting February 28 as the latest wave of Covid-19 driven by the Omicron variant has passed its peak, Public Health Agency of Canada announced.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday, travellers may still be selected for random testing upon arrival but will no longer have to quarantine while awaiting their test results.

Travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the countries they are coming from, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, all travellers, regardless of vaccine status, must provide proof of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test, within 72 hours of their scheduled flight or land entry into Canada.

The government is also easing its advisory recommending Canad avoid non-essential travel due to the rise of the Omicron variant.

Restrictions on unvaccinated children below 12 and travelling with vaccinated adults are also being lifted. They will no longer need to wait and self isolate before attending school, daycare, or camps.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to be tested on arrival into Canada and must quarantine for 14 days, the press release said.

