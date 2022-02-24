Canadian PM declares end of 10-day state of emergency

Ottawa, Feb 24 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared to end a state of emergency invoked on February 14.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Trudeau made the announcement to end the use of the Emergencies Act which was passed by the House of Commons.

"Immediate emergency situation is over," he said, stressing that the decision was made after careful consideration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The provincial government of Ontario is also expected to lift the state of emergency soon.

