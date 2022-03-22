Cancer causing foods: Check out ‘5’ foods that causes cancer

Cancer is a deadly and deadly disease. There are many types of cancer and many possible causes. Eating disorders are also a major cause of cancer. Cancer can be prevented by controlling external factors such as lifestyle and eating habits. Research has shown that 80 to 90 percent of malignant tumors are associated with external factors. If you want to avoid cancer, you must first improve your eating habits.

This is because studies by various researchers have found that certain foods that are eaten every day can slowly cause cancer in the body. Some foods can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity, while others are linked to cancer. Many substances contain carcinogens, which are harmful substances that have the potential to increase the risk of cancer. Let's find out what research has written about substances that can increase the risk of various types of cancer.

Soft drinks and soda

Obesity causes many types of cancer, so maintaining a healthy weight is very important. Regular consumption of soft drinks and soda increases obesity and this problem can lead to cancer in the future.

Fast food

Fast food, also known as junk food, contains toxic chemicals that can cause cancer and many other health problems. According to a study, fast food contains phthalates. Phthalate is a compound that makes plastic materials flexible. This chemical compound has been linked to a number of health problems, including cancer, infertility, liver damage and asthma attacks.

Alcohol

Many people enjoy drinking from time to time. Doctors also say that alcohol consumption should be reduced as much as possible. Many types of cancers, including stomach, breast, liver, mouth, throat and esophagus, are associated with alcohol consumption. When you consume alcohol, your liver breaks down into alcohol acetaldehyde (carcinogenic compounds).



Canned and packed foods

The trend of eating packaged food is slowly and steadily increasing in India. Now you can easily find everything in the market in packaged products which is also very easy to cook. There are many types of packaged foods you can choose from such as instant pohe, noodles, idli, upma, pasta, maggi. In fact, they can make cooking easier, but it can also increase the risk of cancer. Most ready-to-cook food packs contain a chemical called bisphenol A (BPA). When dissolved in food, this compound can cause hormonal imbalances, DNA changes, and cancer.

Refined products

Doctors say that ingredients such as flour, sugar or oil, have the potential to increase the risk of developing cancer cells. Studies show that high levels of refined sugars and carbohydrates can increase the risk of oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which can lead to various types of cancer in the body. People who consume refined products have a higher risk of developing ovarian, breast and endometrial or uterine cancers. So you should consume very little of this type of food. Eat jaggery or honey instead of sugar. You can replace refined carbs with whole grains and use mustard oil or ghee instead of refined oil.