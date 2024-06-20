Cancer Patients Face Higher Heart Disease and Death Risk from Air Pollution: Study

New research highlights that air pollution may heighten the likelihood of heart diseases and mortality among cancer patients, exacerbating existing health disparities within this demographic. The study, which analyzed eight papers spanning from 2000 to 2023, examined the direct effects of air pollution on cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks and strokes, as well as its impact on cancer. The review encompassed data from over 1.1 crore participants, stating the significant implications of air quality on public health.

According to the researchers, exposure to fine particulate (PM2.5) pollution was observed to compromise the body's detoxification mechanisms and its ability to defend against inflammation. These factors are known risks shared by both cancer and cardiovascular disease.

According to a report of PTI, "Air pollution plays an undeniable role in the field of cardio-oncology," the authors, including those from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China, wrote.

Researchers have determined that even brief exposure to elevated levels of air pollution can rapidly impact the cardiovascular health of cancer patients. These conclusions were detailed in a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): CardioOncology.

"This suggests that even temporary deteriorations in air quality can have immediate adverse effects on vulnerable populations such as cardio-oncology patients," said senior author Xiaoquan Rao, a cardiologist at Tongji Hospital, Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

The researchers stated that air pollution exacerbates global health disparities, particularly affecting disadvantaged populations who experience higher exposure levels. Among these groups, cancer patients face an elevated risk of heart disease and mortality compared to the general public, underscoring the unequal health impacts of air quality.