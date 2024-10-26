CDSCO Identifies Four Spurious Drugs, Including Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets in Quality Test Findings

Calcium 500 mg and Vitamin D3 tablets produced by Life Max Cancer Laboratories were among the drugs that failed recent quality testing, according to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) monthly report for September. The report revealed that 49 out of 3,000 sampled pharmaceutical products did not meet quality standards. Additionally, the CDSCO flagged four medicines produced by counterfeit companies as spurious.

According to CDSCO Chief Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, only about 1% of all tested drugs failed to meet quality benchmarks, suggesting that stringent monitoring measures are effectively curbing the production of substandard medications. Among the products flagged in the report were Metronidazole tablets from Hindustan Antibiotics, Domperidone tablets manufactured by Rainbow Life Sciences, and Oxytocin injections produced by Pushkar Pharma.

Other notable mentions included Metformin from Swiss Biotech Parentarels, Calcium 500 mg and Vitamin D3 250 IU tablets by Life Max Cancer Laboratories, and PAN 40 from Alkem Labs. Additionally, Paracetamol tablets produced by Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd were specifically highlighted for quality concerns.