Centre green lights AIIMS for K'taka

Delhi/Bengaluru, May 18 In a fillip to Karnataka's Health and Medical Education sector, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given the green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Karnataka. The assurance was given during a meeting between Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar and Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Sudhakar had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in Karnataka to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure in the state.

"I thank our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance state's health and medical education," said Minister Sudhakar.

Dr K Sudhakar also announced that the DPR for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) poly trauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC). Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru.

Initially, the Karnataka government had submitted a proposal to the SFC for the construction of a medical college in 2021. However, the SFC had asked the government to focus on NIMHANS expertise in PG training. The new 538 bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of Rs 489 crore.

In his letter to the Union Health Minister, Sudhakar had also mooted opening a separate state level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure quality and professionalism.

He also proposed PPP model for administration of hospitals, special curriculum and training of in-service doctors in hospital management.

Other suggestions included according priority for domicile students in deemed universities, and extending GoI's assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor