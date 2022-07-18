Centre reviews Points of Entry health screening amid monkeypox scare

New Delhi, July 18 The Union Health Ministry on Monday reviewed the functioning of health screening of international travellers arriving in India at airports and ports, as India reported its second monkeypox case.

At the review meeting, attended by airport and port health officers and regional directors from the ministry's regional offices, The ministry advised port officials to ensure strict health screening of all arriving international travellers that can minimize the risk of importation of monkeypox cases into the country.

Amid growing monkeypox scare, the officials have been advised and re-oriented in clinical presentation of monkeypox disease as per the ministry's 'Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease'.

They were also advised to coordinate with other stakeholder agencies like Immigration at international ports and airports to streamline health screening processes besides ensuring suitable linkages with hospital facilities earmarked to each port of entry for timely referral and isolation.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from International Health Division, and Disaster Management Cell.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported second second case of monkeypox in India on Monday. A 31-year-old man, who had arrived from Dubai and was under treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College hospital at Kannur, tested positive for the disease.

