Centre to issue postal stamp to mark one year of vaccination

New Delhi, Jan 16 The Central government is all set to issue a postal stamp to mark the completion of one year of vaccination drive against Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

As the nation is going to complete one year of vaccination drive on Sunday which began on January 16 last year, a commemorative postal stamp will be issued to mark the occasion.

India on Sunday will mark the first anniversary of the nationwide vaccination drive with the health care and frontline workers first in line to receive the vaccine dose.

The vaccination drive was later expanded to citizens and people with comorbidities, and finally all above 18 plus.

The drive for administering precautionary dose to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals commenced on January 10.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will issue the postal stamp and address a programme virtually.

Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan will also join the programme along with Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 156 crore landmark milestone.

More than 57 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 p.m. on Saturday. More than 42 lakh Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of vaccination drive for teenagers aged between 15 to 18 on January 3, around 40 per cent individuals of that age group have also received their first dose of the vaccine. According to the health ministry data, a total of 3,36,09,191 teens in this group have been vaccinated till now.

