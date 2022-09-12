Chennai Corporation to open two more Animal Birth Control Centres

Chennai, Sep 12 The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be opening two more Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres to check the growing menace of street dogs.

There are presently three ABC centres in Chennai - at Lyods Colony, Pulianthope, and Kannammapettai.

There are 16 special vehicles with five veterinary staff and a driver each for catching stray dogs in Chennai. A recent survey by the civic body has found that there are 57,336 stray dogs in the corporation area and hence, the new ABC centres in the city.

Corporation Commissioner, Gagan Singh Bedi had, in a recent review meeting, directed officials to take note of hotspots in the city where the dogs chase and bite two-wheel drivers and pedestr.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has recently sterilised 7,018 stray dogs and the Commissioner has directed officials to hold meetings on stray dog menace every two months.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor