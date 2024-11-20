Chhapra residents praise 'Janaushadhi Kendras' for providing affordable generic drugs

Chhapra, Bihar Nov 20 The 'Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana' (PMBJP) launched by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proving to be highly beneficial for the common people. In the Chhapra district of Bihar, this initiative is greatly benefiting the local population.

Under this scheme, the Janaushadhi Kndras in Chhapra has become a blessing for the people. The central government's scheme is being widely appreciated, as it provides affordable generic medicines to people from all walks of life, significantly reducing their financial burden.

Beneficiaries of this scheme believe that all the medicines available at these centres are effective and useful. They have also appealed to the government to open more such kendras (centres) so that these medicines can be made available in other areas as well.

Manoj Kumar, a person who bought medicine from a Janaushadhi Kendra, spoke to IANS and praised the initiative. He said, "Earlier, buying medicines used to be very expensive, but this scheme is really helpful. A medicine that used to cost Rs 400 is now available for just Rs 36. This is a huge benefit for the poor."

He further stated, "This scheme is very good for the welfare of the poor. Just because the medicines are inexpensive doesn't mean they are less effective. They work just as well. Even private doctors say that there is no issue with the quality of the medicine."

He also mentioned that he has shared information about the scheme with several people.

A woman who came to the Janaushadhi Kendra to buy medicine for her husband, who is a diabetic, shared her experience.

She said: "The insulin here costs Rs 340, while outside it costs around Rs 550. We get all our medicines from here. If a medicine is not available, we have to buy it from outside. Those who cannot afford expensive medicines should definitely buy from here."

Latifur Rahman, another beneficiary, told IANS: "The medicines at Janaushadhi Kendras are available at 75-80% lower prices. This is a huge benefit. However, not many people know about this scheme yet, so the government should launch an awareness campaign."

A shopkeeper mentioned that the Janaushadhi Centre started in January 2024, and people are very happy because they can get medicines at much lower prices, which is benefiting many individuals.

