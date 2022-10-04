China reports 250 new local COVID-19 cases

By IANS | Published: October 4, 2022 09:36 AM 2022-10-04T09:36:06+5:30 2022-10-04T09:45:07+5:30

Beijing, Oct 4 The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in ...

China reports 250 new local COVID-19 cases | China reports 250 new local COVID-19 cases

China reports 250 new local COVID-19 cases

Next

Beijing, Oct 4 The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission's report.

A total of 626 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday.

A total of 266 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,151.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : National Health Commission The national health commission Health commission China commission China national health commission National health commission of china