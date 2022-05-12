Chinese mainland reports 222 new local Covid-19 cases, 144 in Shanghai

May 12, 2022

Beijing, May 12 The Chinese mainland reported 222 confirmed local Covid-19 cases, of which 144 were in Shanghai, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Apart from Shanghai, seven other provincial-level regions on the mainland saw new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 35 in Beijing and 21 in Henan.

Shanghai also reported 1,305 locally transmitted asymptomatic infections on Wednesday, out of a total of 1,630 such cases newly identified on the mainland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Following the recovery of 571 Covid-19 patients who were discharged from hospital on Wednesday, there were 7,229 confirmed Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

Wednesday saw five deaths from Covid-19, all in Shanghai.

