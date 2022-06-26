Cholera outbreak in Kathmandu, city puts ban on Panipuri

Kathmandu, June 26 Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal is now facing another outbreak of cholera. At least 12 people have been infected with the disease as of Sunday and officials are struggling to contain the outbreak.

The cases of cholera have been found in several parts of the city and health officials are still unaware of the source of the outbreak. The water sources in many areas were found to contain cholera bacteria.

Meanwhile, Lalitpur, an adjunct city of Kathmandu has banned selling panipuri and chatpate from Sunday fearing cholera.

The Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) has decided to stop the sale and distribution of Panipuri and Chatpate in the metropolis from Saturday. LMC has banned the sale of Panipuri and chatpate, claiming that cholera bacteria were found in the water used in Panipuri.

According to Municipal Police Chief Sitaram Hachethu, the police have been asking people not to sell Panipuri in the streets and alleys of the metropolis on Sunday.

Hachethu said that the metropolis has made internal preparations to stop the sale of Panipuri in the crowded areas, stating that there is an increased risk of spreading cholera in the Kathmandu Valley.

The city will not allow any stalls to be set up on the roads of Lalitpur starting on Monday, informs Hachethu.

