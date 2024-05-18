Climate Change Linked to Adverse Effects on Brain Health, Including Migraine and Alzheimer

Recent research published in The Lancet Neurology journal suggests that climate change could have detrimental effects on people with brain conditions like migraine and Alzheimer's disease. Lead researcher Sanjay Sisodiya from the University College London's Institute of Neurology, UK, said that extreme temperatures and increased temperature fluctuations driven by climate change were identified as factors impacting these neurological disorders.

"Night-time temperatures may be particularly important as higher temperatures through the night can disrupt sleep. Poor sleep is known to aggravate a number of brain conditions," he said. The study, which analyzed 332 papers from across the globe spanning from 1968 to 2023, examined 19 distinct nervous system conditions. These conditions encompassed stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's, meningitis, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis, among others.

The researchers discovered a correlation between higher temperatures or heatwaves and a rise in admissions, disabilities, or deaths stemming from stroke. Additionally, they highlighted the vulnerability of individuals with dementia to extreme temperatures and weather events like floods and wildfires. Cognitive impairment in these individuals can hinder their capacity to adapt to environmental changes, exacerbating the risks associated with such events.

The team further investigated the impact of climate change on prevalent psychiatric disorders like anxiety, depression, and schizophrenia. Sisodiya noted that climate anxiety represented an additional, potentially significant factor influencing these conditions.

"Many brain conditions are associated with a higher risk of psychiatric disorders, including anxiety, and such multimorbidities can further complicate impacts of climate change and the adaptations necessary to preserve health," he said.