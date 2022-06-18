Colombia recommends 2nd Covid booster shot

Bogota, June 18 Colombia's vaccine advisory committee recommended a second Covid-19 booster dose for people aged 12-49, but only under medical order, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said.

The second booster shot, or a fourth vaccine dose, is currently available for immunocompromised people, those with transplants and comorbidity, as well as seniors over 50 years old, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The committee of experts recommended continuing the application of the third dose (first booster) to cover populations that have not received it, and maintaining the fourth dose for the population with comorbidity," Ruiz said.

The Minister urged older adults and children to complete their vaccination schedule, since those that are not immunised are at the greatest risk.

According to the latest Health Ministry data, the South American country has registered 13,810 new Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths in the last week, bringing the totals to 6,131,657 and 139,918, respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor