Complete Blood Count (CBC) Test: Purpose, Procedure, Normal Range, and Cost

The CBC test is a simple blood test that offers valuable insights into the different components of your blood. It is typically recommended by healthcare providers when there are concerns about abnormal blood levels. This comprehensive test helps detect and monitor a wide range of disorders, diseases, and infections. To perform the test, a healthcare professional will collect a blood sample, which is then sent to the lab for analysis. The CBC test is quick, usually taking just a few minutes to complete, and it is worth noting that the CBC test price may vary depending on the healthcare facility or laboratory conducting the analysis.

What are the Test Parameters?

The CBC test typically includes the measurement and assessment of the following parameters:

Red Blood Cells (RBCs): The test determines the count of RBCs in your blood. This information helps diagnose anaemia and monitor conditions affecting RBC production or their lifespan. Haemoglobin (Hb): Haemoglobin, a protein in RBCs, responsible for carrying oxygen, is measured to evaluate oxygen-carrying capacity and detect anaemia. Haematocrit (HCT): The haematocrit value indicates the percentage of RBCs in your blood. It helps assess the blood's volume and diagnose conditions such as dehydration and polycythaemia. White Blood Cells (WBCs): The CBC test counts the total number of WBCs, and their types, such as neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, eosinophils, and basophils. This test helps identify infections, inflammation, and certain types of blood cancers. Platelets: Platelet count is measured to assess the blood's ability to clot properly. Abnormal platelet counts can indicate bleeding disorders or bone marrow diseases.



When is a CBC Performed?

A CBC test is done when you have certain symptoms like:

Bruising or bleeding Feeling tired, dizzy, or weak Having a fever, nausea, or vomiting Experiencing swelling or irritation in any part of your body Joint pain Abnormal heart rate or blood pressure

Why do healthcare providers order a CBC test?

Complete Blood Count test is important for regular check-ups. Healthcare providers also order a CBC test to monitor the side effects of certain medications.

Your provider may order a CBC test to:

Detect any abnormalities in your blood that could indicate a disease Check on the existing condition Check on medical treatment Evaluate your overall health

What does a CBC test detect?

A complete blood count test helps your provider detect the following:

Anaemia (when there aren't enough red blood cells to carry oxygen in the body).

Bone marrow disorders like myelodysplastic syndromes (the body does not make healthy blood cells).

Disorders like agranulocytosis (severe low white blood cells), thalassemia (an inherited blood disorder that causes your body to have less haemoglobin than normal), and sickle cell anaemia (C-shaped blood cells causing abnormal haemoglobin).

Infections or other issues that cause abnormally low or high white blood cell counts.

Various types of blood cancer, such as leukaemia and lymphoma.

Side effects caused due to chemotherapy and prescription medications

Deficiencies of vitamins and minerals



It's important to note that this list is not exhaustive, and further medical evaluation may be needed to diagnose and treat specific health concerns.

What is the Procedure for a CBC test?

The CBC test is a simple and routine procedure that involves the following:

Blood sample collection: A healthcare professional will use a tourniquet at the arms and clean the area with an antiseptic. Then, a sterile needle is inserted into a vein to collect a sample of your blood. In some cases, such as with infants, the sample may be taken from the heel. Apply gauze: After the sample is taken, a gauze or bandage will be applied to the place where the needle was inserted. It may be sore for a few hours, and you may develop a small bruise. Sample analysis: The collected blood sample is then sent to a laboratory for analysis. In the lab, various tests are conducted to measure and evaluate the different components of the blood.

Normal Ranges for CBC Parameters

The interpretation of CBC test results depend on comparing them to established normal ranges. However, it is important to note that these ranges may vary slightly between different laboratories. Here are the general normal ranges for some of the CBC test parameters:

Test Parameter Male Reference Range Female Reference Range Red Blood Cell Count 4.35 - 5.65 trillion cells/L 3.92 - 5.13 trillion cells/L Haemoglobin 13.2 - 16.6 g/dL (132 - 166 g/L) 11.6 - 15 g/dL (116 - 150 g/L) Haematocrit 38.3% - 48.6% 35.5% - 44.9% White Blood Cell Count 3.4 - 9.6 billion cells/L 3.4 - 9.6 billion cells/L Platelet Count 135 - 317 billion/L 157 - 371 billion/L

Interpreting CBC test results and follow-up﻿

Once the CBC test results are available, your healthcare provider will review them and discuss the findings with you. If any parameters fall outside the normal ranges, further investigations or follow-up tests may be recommended to determine the underlying cause.

In conclusion, the complete blood count (CBC) test is valuable for assessing the body's overall health. This test can screen for hundreds of disorders, conditions, and infections with a blood sample. It can also detect conditions early, sometimes before you have symptoms, so your treatment can start as soon as possible.

