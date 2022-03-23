Corona Vaccine: DCGI gives approval to Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for teens

Currently, covid cases have been showing a declining trend in the country. Experts say that vaccination has played a big role in reducing the covid cases. Similarly, in the battle against Corona, another piece of comforting news has come to light. The Corona vaccine Novavax has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use on persons between the ages of 12 and 17 years. This was informed by Serum Institute of India and NovaVax. India, meanwhile, is currently focusing on corona vaccination for adolescents and children after adults.

The Novavax vaccine is also known as NVX-CoV2373. It is manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India. India's first protein-based vaccine has been dubbed Kovovax. Following the approval, Stanley C., president and CEO of NovaWax Adar Poonawala, CEO of ERC and Serum Institute, also expressed happiness.

Prior to Covovax, the country approved three vaccines for adolescents over 12 years of age. Currently the country is using the biological E's Corbevax, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in this age group. Now Novovax has joined the list.

How effective is this vaccine?

NovaVax is said to be 80 percent effective. In India, the vaccine was tested on 2,247 children between the ages of 12 and 17. This time the response was positive. Novavax was approved for persons over the age of 18 in December last year. The vaccine was recently approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use.