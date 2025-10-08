Cough Syrup Deaths: Dextromethorphan Is Safe, But Adulterated Medicines Can Kill, Warns AIIMS Doctor

Several children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have lost their lives due to contaminated cough syrup. This has left parents wondering — is it really safe to give cough syrup to young children? Dr. Pankaj Hari, Head of the Pediatrics Department at AIIMS Delhi, has provided important insights on this serious issue. He clarified that if a cough syrup is genuine (not adulterated) and administered strictly as per a doctor’s prescription, it does not cause harm. However, giving cough syrup to children without medical advice can be extremely dangerous. Most cough syrups contain Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, a common and generally safe ingredient that helps suppress cough and does not harm the kidneys.

When should children be given cough syrup?

There are two types of cough syrups:

Cough Suppressant: For dry cough.

Decongestant: For blocked or runny noses.

Newborns and very young children should never be given these syrups. In the United States, doctors do not prescribe cough syrups to children under the age of four. In India, however, the issue lies in the easy availability of such medicines at medical stores without prescriptions — a practice that doctors strongly discourage. Only give the syrup if it has been specifically prescribed by a doctor.

Side effects of overdose

Giving too much cough syrup can cause:

Drowsiness or deep sleep

Fatigue

Dizziness

Heart problems

Nausea and vomiting

Correct dosage for children

Cough syrup should be administered according to the child’s body weight (milligrams per kilogram). Usually, 0.5 to 1 mg per kg is given, not more than three times a day. Always use the measuring spoon that comes with the bottle. Using a regular spoon or tablespoon may result in an overdose.

If a child is under four years old and a doctor deems it necessary to prescribe cough syrup, the exact dosage should be clearly written.

Things to remember when buying cough syrup

Cough syrups usually contain Dextromethorphan, Phenylephrine, and Pheniramine. Always purchase branded and properly labeled syrups. Avoid cheap or unlabeled ones, as they might contain a toxic solvent called Diethylene Glycol, which can damage the kidneys.

While Dextromethorphan is considered safe, Diethylene Glycol is highly poisonous and should be strictly avoided.