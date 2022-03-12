Countdown of 8th International Yoga Day to begin with Mahotsav

New Delhi, March 12 Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga under the Ministry of Ayush is organising Yoga Mahotsav -2022 on Sunday to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga - 2022, the 8th edition. The event on Sunday will formally mark the beginning of the journey towards 8th IDY-2022.

The event will be held to give a wider promotion and publicity to various dimensions of Yoga and also to promote the 100 days countdown campaign to IDY-2022 for health, well-being and world peace, said the ministry in a statement.

The ministry is also starting a campaign '100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations' between March 13, 2022 to June 21, 2022 across the globe. Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the event to commemorate 100 days countdown to International Day of Yoga-2022. Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will join the event to formally start the 100 days countdown at Vigyan Bhawan.

