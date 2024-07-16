COVID-19 Linked to Earlier Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms in Children, Says Study

A recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) suggests that contracting COVID-19 might expedite the emergence of visible symptoms of type 1 diabetes in children, an autoimmune disorder.

According to a report of PTI, Researchers discovered that children who were infected with the virus and were in the early stages of type 1 diabetes without exhibiting symptoms progressed more quickly to the clinical onset of the autoimmune disorder.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes can include unusual thirst and hunger, along with frequent urination, fatigue and blurred vision. Treatment typically involves insulin therapy, requiring regular injections through the day.

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 until 2023, children participating in the Fr1da study were tested for COVID-19 and islet autoantibodies. The researchers accumulated valuable data on the link between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and type 1 diabetes.