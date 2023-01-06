Covid-19: Thailand adopts new rules for foreign visitors
January 6, 2023
Bangkok, Jan 6 Thailand adopted a new requirement for foreign visitors to show proof of at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, government officials have announced.
Foreign arrivals are also required to have travel insurance that covers potential Covid-19-related expenses in case their next destination requires a negative RT-PCR result, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health minister Anutin Charnvirakul was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.
Despite no requirements for Covid-19 testing prior to entering the country, those suffering from respiratory illnesses should postpone their visits until they have fully recovered, Anutin told the press.
Although Thailand's Covid-19 situation was improving, intensive care patients and deaths were still being observed, Anutin said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
From December 25 to December 31, the country has detected 2,111 Covid-19 cases with 75 deaths.
