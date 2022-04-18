COVID 4th Wave Symptoms: UK`s NHS adds 24 new covid symptoms to its list before 4th covid wave

Covide pandemic is not over yet and cases have started to rise all over the world once again. Many countries in Asia and Europe are witnessing fourth wave of corona. The number of new patients in India has been increasing in the last few days. As covid rules are relaxed, corona is spreading among students in many schools.

Researchers at IIT Kanpur have predicted that a fourth wave of corona could hit India in June. The fact that the number of new cases has been increasing over the last few days is proving to be true. New cases have been reported in many states like Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Mizoram. In many countries, newer variants of covid, namely Omicron BA.1, Omicron BA.2 and XE, have been found. These are the fastest spreading variants of the Corona. Many of this cases have been seen in India as well. New covid variants are also bringing new symptoms with them. It is very important for you to understand these symptoms before the fourth wave.

Symptoms of corona seen in older men

According to the UK Health Agency NHS, older people have more symptoms of corona.

- Feeling of fever along with shivering

- Coughing three times a day for one or three hours continuously

- Loss or change of smell or taste

- Shortness of breath

- Feeling tired

- Body aches

- Headaches

- Sore throat

- Runny nose

- Loss of appetite

- Diarrhea

- Feeling sick or being ill

Symptoms of corona in children

According to the UK Health Agency NHS, young children have the following symptoms of corona -

- Feeling of fever along with shivering

- Persistent cough

- Loss or change of smell or taste

- Breathing problems

- Always feeling tired

- Body aches

- Headache

- Sore throat

- Runny nose

- Loss of appetite

- Diarrhea

- Feeling sick or being ill

The common symptoms of corona in children and the elderly are similar to the flu symptoms, so if you experience any of the above symptoms, you should consult a doctor immediately.



