Covid cases are rising in Delhi, but don't panic: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday that although Covid-19 cases were rising, there was no need to panic.

"Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Delhi, but there is no need to panic. Currently, the active cases in the city are 6,360. Today, 3,100 new cases are expected," Kejriwal said at a press briefing.

He said that only 247 hospital beds were occupied on Saturday and all the cases were mild and asymptomatic.

Kejriwal said that in the last three days, cases have tripled.

A total of 923 cases were reported on December 29, 2021, the cases climbed at 1,313 on next day and total 1,796 were reported on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 saw total 2,796 cases, he said.

However, he added that the data shows that the impact of the rise in cases is far lesser than what it was during the second wave.

The Chief Minister said that most of the Covid patients do not requite hospitalisation as they have mild symptoms.

He also said that only 82 oxygen beds are occupied so far in the city. Out of total 37,000 beds made operational by the Delhi government, only 0.22 per cent have been occupied so far, said Kejriwal.

However, he cautioned people not to drop their guard against Covid-19 and follow pandemic appropriate behaviour.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a massive surge with 2,716 fresh cases, the highest since May 21.

