Covid cases surge past 3,600 in B'luru; K'taka figures cross 4K

Bengaluru, Jan 6 In a major surge, Bengaluru reported 3,605 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the number of active cases in the city to 14,762, officials said.

At least 99 children aged between 0-9 years have been infected with Covid while the number of infected individuals between the age group of 10 to 19 years stood at 373.

Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the state. The total number of cases in the state jumped to 4,246. The positivity rate also jumped to 3.33 per cent.

Mahadevapura zone in the Bengaluru city which houses major IT companies and a large chunk of IT professionals has reported the maximum number of Covid cases (9,136).

Last week, the number was 295. Similarly, Bommanahalli zone which is also home to cosmopolitan crowd reported 8,699 active cases from 180 last week.

The number of micro containment zones surged to 182 on Wednesday with Mahadevapura zone reporting the highest number of micro containment zones (57). As many as 1,609 micro containment zones are deactivated by authorities.

Karnataka stands third in the country in terms of total positive cases with 30,13,386.

Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases with 67,31,871 positive cases followed by Kerala with 52,59,005 active Covid cases. Karnataka also stands in third position in terms of total recovered cases (29,61,354) and total death cases (38,355).

Bengaluru has vaccinated more than 1.81 crore population and also stands second in the country in terms of coverage of population.

As many as 226 Omicron patients and 2,937 Delta variant patients are under treatment in the state.

The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (111) and Udupi (88) saw a major surge in the number of Covid cases in the recent past. Yadgir, Raichur, Haveri districts have reported zero number of cases.

