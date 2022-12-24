Covid fears: K'taka CM says guidelines soon for New Year celebration

Bengaluru, Dec 24 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Saturday that guidelines will be announced soon for celebration of New Year in the state in the backdrop of fresh Covid-19 scare.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Bommai said Health Minister K. Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R. Ashoka will be holding a meeting on Sunday regarding the handling of Covid situation in the state.

"To administer booster doses, camps would be organised on a large scale at taluk and district levels. The actions will be taken to ensure wearing of masks, maintaining distance and other protocols," he further stated.

The directions have been given to stock medicines, vaccines and other health infrastructure. The directions have also been given to ensure that oxygen plants are in good and working condition, Bommai stated. They have been told to conduct dry runs, he added.

The restictions are already in place at the airports. The crisis situation should be faced from the individual, organisation, society and the government as well. The people need not panic on Covid-19 pandemic. But, taking precautionary measures is a must, stated the Chief Minister.

In the backdrop of Covid fears in the state, Recognized Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) in Karnataka announced Covid guidelines for the schools on Saturday. RUPSA has made wearing of masks compulsory for students.

The guidelines further stated that students with cold, fever, cough symptoms should be sent back, to get school premises sanitised for once in two days and to avoid grouping of students and ensure students do not share food.

In order to create awareness, marshals have been deputed at public places in Bengaluru city.

