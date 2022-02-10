Covid infection rate declined significantly: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the rate of Covid infection spread has come down significantly in last some days. The country is reporting below one lakh Covid cases for last four days, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry.

"On January 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 per cent, which has now decreased to 4.44 per cent. It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly," Agarwal said in a press briefing.

A total of 22,49,335 active cases were reported on January 24 which have been reduced to 65 per cent at 7,90,789 currently.

Further analysing the active cases status across the states, he said that only four states - Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka- have more than 50,000 active Covid cases. Last week, there were eight states reporting over 50,000 covid cases, he said.

Similarly, total 11 states are currently reporting between 10,000 to 50,000 cases. However, 21 states have less than 10,000 active cases.

Across all states including Kerala and Maharashtra, decreasing trends are being reported in fresh covid cases and positivity rate, he added.

The number of districts reporting over 10 per cent positivity rate has declined to 141 across the country. Meanwhile, total 160 districts are currently reporting 5 to 10 per cent Covid positivity rate, Agrawal said.

The number of districts reporting less than 5 per cent of Covid positivity rate has risen significantly to 433 in India. The week ending on 19 January had only 211 such districts reporting less than five per cent of positivity rate, the Joint Secretary elaborated.

India has administered over 171.28 crores of doses so far which includes 90.23 crores as first dose, 73.29 crores as second dose and 1.61 crore precautions doses. Among adolescents of 15 to 18 year bracket, total 5.09 crore first dose and 1.05 crore second doses have been administered.

Agrawal said that 96 per cent of eligible population have been covered with the first dose and 78 per cent have been vaccinated with both doses.

